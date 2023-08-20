LPL Financial LLC Purchases 83,901 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $52,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

