Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $52,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX stock opened at $344.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

