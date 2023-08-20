Ordinals (ORDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.52 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00015216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $83.52 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.96730768 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $17,921,394.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

