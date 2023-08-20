CashBackPro (CBP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $109,813.93

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and approximately $109,813.93 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,150.50 or 1.00048192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.79086608 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,024.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

