Beta Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

