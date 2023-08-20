Siacoin Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $158.13 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,137.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00247827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00723766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00560615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00059472 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,915,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,891,899,480 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

