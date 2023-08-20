Siacoin Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $158.13 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,137.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00247827 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00723766 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014852 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00560615 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00059472 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117359 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,915,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,891,899,480 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
