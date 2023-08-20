LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,846 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $56,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $655.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $705.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

