LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $56,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after buying an additional 288,511 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.62 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

