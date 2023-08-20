LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,382 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $57,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VDE opened at $124.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

