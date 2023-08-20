LPL Financial LLC Acquires 225,652 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $58,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTI opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

