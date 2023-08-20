Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $58,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

