LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $59,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

