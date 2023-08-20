LPL Financial LLC Sells 108,110 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $60,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

