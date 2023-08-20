Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $60,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

