LPL Financial LLC Has $60.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $60,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,393.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 551,074 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

