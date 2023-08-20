LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.46. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.