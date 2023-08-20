LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,727 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $61,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.