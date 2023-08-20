Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NEX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.