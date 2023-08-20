Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $112,000 in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of AMAM opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $16.86.
Ambrx Biopharma Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
