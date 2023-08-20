Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811,331 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 467,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,390,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 679,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

