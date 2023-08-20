BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BPT

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 4,547.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 5,937.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.