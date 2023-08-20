TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Major Shareholder Sells $94,600.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,065,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,403.80% and a negative return on equity of 153.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

