Steven R. Downing Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VOXX International Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.59 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOXX International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.