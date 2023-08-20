Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells 13,369 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $72,058.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ranpak Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.30 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

