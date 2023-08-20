Penne A. Goplerud Sells 71,211 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.32.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

