Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases A$99,550.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$99,550.00 ($64,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

