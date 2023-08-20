StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

