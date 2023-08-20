StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.