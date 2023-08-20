Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Buckle Trading Up 2.5 %

BKE stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 139.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

