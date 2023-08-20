StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.86.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 34.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.