Angelina Hendraka Sells 3,657 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $83,233.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,121 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $20,559.14.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 536.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

