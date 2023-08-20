StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,843 shares of company stock worth $4,362,676. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,679,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

