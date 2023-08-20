Evercore ISI Boosts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 628,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.