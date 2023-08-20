Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.