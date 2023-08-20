APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

