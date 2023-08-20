Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.09. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

