BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $73.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.