Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 980 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.