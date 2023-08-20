Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total transaction of C$73,037.50.

Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

