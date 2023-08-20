Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,529,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.06 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.