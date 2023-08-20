Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,348 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This is a positive change from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

