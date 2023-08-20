Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.29. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.