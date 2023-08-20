Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.
  • On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

