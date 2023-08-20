Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

