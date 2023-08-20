HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.44.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

