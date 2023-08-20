Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

