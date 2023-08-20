NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Shares Up 3.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

