WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 1.7%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.70. 31,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 43,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$134,603.04. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

