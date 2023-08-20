WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 1.7%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.70. 31,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 43,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WildBrain
WildBrain Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at WildBrain
In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$134,603.04. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.