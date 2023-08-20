AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 58,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 89,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -7.19.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.