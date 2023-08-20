Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.8%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.78. 17,277 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Get Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.