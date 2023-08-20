Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.38.

GWW opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $746.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $323,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $4,732,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $255,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

