Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Up 0.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90. 54,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 94,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

